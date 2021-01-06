Bird flu; The state government has announced financial assistance to farmers….

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has announced financial assistance to the farmers who had to kill ducks and chickens which were confirmed to have bird flu. Birds below 2 months of age will be given Rs. 100 each4. Destroyed eggs will be given Rs 5 each. The cabinet also decided to give Rs 200 to a bird above 2 months of age.

Animal Husbandry Minister K Raju will leave for Alappuzha today. Further precautionary measures will be taken after consultation with farmers, Animal Husbandry Department officials and the District Collector. The minister will then decide on providing more assistance to the farmers.

Meanwhile, strict surveillance will continue for another ten days in areas where bird flu has been confirmed. Samples are collected again from these places for testing.