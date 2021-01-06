Commodity Market: Gold price rises again

The price of gold has surged again. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures prices mounted 0.19% to Rs. 50858.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.29% or about Rs. 96.63 per 10 gram. On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 70280 per kg.

The price of spot gold has reached at Rs. 51340. The price is higher than the current week average of Rs 50408.57 by 1.85%. In the international market the price of spot gold has dropped by 0.17% to reach at $1946.1 per Troy ounce. Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.78% to $27.3 per Troy ounce. Platinum fell 1.26% to $1100.5 per Troy ounce.