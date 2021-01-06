COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases rises to 6000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6394 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 1068, Kozhikode 729, Pathanamthitta 666, Kottayam 555, Kollam 548, Thrissur 502, Alappuzha 446, Malappuram 432, Thiruvananthapuram 416, Idukki 271, Palakkad 255, Kannur 219, Wayanad 210 and Kasaragod 77.

Covid-19 was confirmed in the last 24 hours for 2 people from the UK. With this, Covid-19 has so far been confirmed by 43 people who recently came from the UK. Their samples have been sent to NIV Pune for further testing. A total of 6 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

63,891 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 10.01%. A total of 82,24,781 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.