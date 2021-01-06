Covid outbreak in 6 districts of the state; Strict vigilance….

Thiruvananthapuram: The number of Covid patients is increasing in the state. According to the weekly report of the Department of Health, the number of Covid patients has increased exponentially in six districts. The number of patients has increased in Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Wayanad, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

There is also an increase in Covid mortality among those with other diseases. Mortality rates are higher in people between the ages of 61 and 70. In the current situation, it was suggested to increase the number of inspections in Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.