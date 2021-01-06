Did you know that beetroot is a root vegetable? Know about the average calories in beetroot paratha

The beetroot is the taproot portion of a beet plant, usually known in Canada and the USA as beets while the vegetable is referred to as beetroot in British English, and also known as the table beet, garden beet, red beet, dinner beet or golden beet.

Beetroot Paratha is made from whole wheat flour with grated beets sauteed until tender. Even those who don’t eat or like beetroot will readily gulp this paratha. These parathas can be served for breakfast, brunch or lunch and can also be packed in the tiffin box. The beautiful color gives this paratha a tempting taste and texture. Beetroot is good for the eyes and is rich in iron content. It can also be made as pooris.

Beetroot Paratha is a delicious and healthy Indian Flat Bread recipe prepared using beetroot puree that can be served for breakfast or lunch and also perfect for adults or kid’s lunch boxes. Beets are an excellent source of folate, manganese, potassium, and copper. They are also a known source of magnesium, phosphorous, vitamin C, iron, vitamin B 6, and dietary fiber. They are low in saturated fat and cholesterol. The average calories present in one beetroot paratha are about 60 calories. Out of which carbohydrates comprise 62 calories, proteins account for 10 calories and the remaining calories come from fat which is 54 calories. One paratha provides about 6 percent of the total daily calorie requirement of a standard adult diet of 2,000 calories.