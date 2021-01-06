Dry fruits are one such food that will keep you warm even during the cold season. Know more!!!

Dried fruit is fruit from which the majority of the original water content has been removed either naturally, through sun drying, or the use of specialized dryers or dehydrators.

If you are solely looking at calories based on equal weights, dried fruit has a much higher calorie density compared to fresh fruit. Fresh fruit is mostly water; therefore, the calorie amount is lower. As fruit is dried, the water leaves making the fruit more calorically dense. For example, a cup of grapes is only about 62 calories.

People with diets rich in plant phenols have lower rates of heart disease, diabetes, several kinds of cancer, and possibly degenerative brain diseases. So, by all means, keep eating dried fruits: they are full of healthy nutrients.

Dried fruit is calorically dense, which means it can knock us out with calories and sugar. One cup of grapes contains 104 calories and 23 g of sugar, for instance, while a cup of raisins has a whopping 434 calories and 108 g sugar. The calorie portion of dried fruit is much lower than those found in treats, candy, and cakes.