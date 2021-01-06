Indian Embassy in UK has been suspended diplomatic services. Know more

London: The Indian Embassy in the UK has been suspended following restrictions imposed by the UK on the spread of a new Covid variant. The Indian Embassy in the UK has announced that diplomatic services will be suspended until February 20. There will be a complete lockdown in the UK from midnight on Wednesday to mid-February as part of precautionary measures in the event of a virus outbreak.

The highly contagious new Covid variant was first reported in the UK last December. The virus was later confirmed in various countries, including India. The UK has imposed similar restrictions on the initial lockdown, which lasted from late March to June last year. All non-essential service establishments and shops are closed.

