Protesters against the Agricultural Law occupied the highway by building houses

The farmers are protesting against the agricultural law by building a shelter on the Delhi border. Many people build shelters using stone, bricks and cement.

Protesters build house-like settlements, including kitchens. There are hundreds of tents and several shops between them. Some organizations and companies are reportedly working behind this by offering all help to the protesters.

Health services, including LED stages, entertainment and dental check-ups, were set up for the protesters. Earlier, gymnasiums, massage parlors and libraries were set up for them. Protesters have set up several such illegal structures along the national highway. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently offered free Wi-Fi for them.