Ratan Tata visits his sick former employee in Pune

Pune Ratan Tata, a business tycoon, came to Pune to see a sick former employee, was greeted by social media users. “Sir Ratan Tata, (83 Years old ) living legend, greatest businessman alive in India visited the friend’s society in Pune to meet his ex-employee all the way from Mumbai who is ailing for the last 2 years,” informs the caption by Yogesh Desai, CEO at Primaverse. “This is how legends are made of. No media, no bouncers only commitment towards loyal employees. There is a lot to learn for all entrepreneurs and businessmen that money is not everything all that matters is being a great human being. Hats off Sir!! I bow my head in Respect!” it adds.

According to Yogesh Desai, Ratan Tata arrived in Pune from Mumbai to meet a former employee who has been ill for two years. The post received over 1.6 lakh responses and over 4,000 comments. Ratan Tata was the Chairman of Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Global Beverages, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels, and Tata Teleservices.

