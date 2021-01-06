Samsung has released the second teaser for the Galaxy S21 series. Read more!!!

The Galaxy S21 series will be yet another generation of Samsung’s Android flagships largely focused on camera excellence. That would be the main takeaway from the company’s latest promo teasing the smartphone lineup’s mid-January launch.

The cryptic teaser, tweeted by the Samsung Mobile account, shows a 10-second video that hints at the new camera experience of the Galaxy S21 models. Although it doesn’t provide any clarity, the video does show that we’ll get more details in shots that require zoom. As for its mobile camera implications, this early ad is in line with what we already know about the Galaxy S21 series and its likely specs sheet. We’re once again expecting the Ultra model to outperform the other two by a significant margin. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are rumored to sport a pair of 12-megapixel sensors sitting behind a wide-angle and ultra-wide lens. Likewise, all three are expected to feature a 64-megapixel telephoto camera.

