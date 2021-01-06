Saudi Arabia issues new advisory for Umrah pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has issued an advisory for all pilgrims coming to perform Umrah. The Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia advised Umrah pilgrims to take coronavirus vaccine.

“Anyone who registers to receive coronavirus vaccine through the “Sehhaty” application and wants to perform Umrah, must take the vaccine,” said Saleh Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah.

The minister added that all precautionary measures and preventive protocols are being taken to stem the spread of coronavirus and that is in coordination with the Ministry of Health. He also said that all the precautionary measures and preventive protocols such as social distancing, using sanitizer, wearing masks, in addition to the age limit for the performance of the Umrah rituals will be applied.