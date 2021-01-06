State government issues new ‘School Bag Policy’

A state government has issued new ‘School Bag Policy’ . The Delhi government has issued new guidelines to reduce the weight of the school bag. The guidelines were issued for the students of primary, secondary and senior secondary schools. Delhi government has prescribed weight limits for school bags for students of different classes.

The guidelines prepared by an expert committee has recommended that the weight of school bags for students between Class 1 and Class 10 should not be more than 10 per cent of their body weight. The committee has laid out many measures to reduce the weight. The committee instructed that only single notebook to be carried by Class 1 and 2 students. And for students of other classes, one notebook per subject can be prescribed. Schools to formulate well thought-out time table, so that students do not need to carry too many books on a single day.

“Heavy school bags are a serious threat to the health and well-being of school students. These have adverse physical effects on the growing children which can cause damage to their vertebral column and knees…..Moreover, in the schools which are functioning in double or multi storey buildings, children have to climb the stairs with heavy school bags which further aggravates the problem,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to school principals.