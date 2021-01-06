WhatsApp Update: Accept New Changes by Feb 8 Or You’ll Lose Your Account

Several Indian users got in-app information from WhatsApp as part of an anticipated global roll-out for over 2 billion users, urging them either allow the changes in its Terms of Service and privacy policy by February 8 or their accounts will be eliminated.

The policy updated by WhatsApp reads, “WhatsApp must receive or collect some information to operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services, including when you install, access, or use our Services.” It also reads, “Businesses you interact with using our Services may provide us with information about their interactions with you. We require each of these businesses to act in accordance with applicable law when providing any information to us.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “There’s more work to happen here. We, of course, want to bring in WhatsApp to that interoperability as well. There are more features we want to add even to the Messenger, Instagram interoperability.” The company said, “For example, if you use the WhatsApp share button on a news service to share a news article with your WhatsApp contacts, groups, or broadcast lists on our Services, or if you choose to access our Services through a mobile carrier’s or device provider’s promotion of our Services.” The new policy read, “For example, allowing you to connect your Facebook Pay account to pay for things on WhatsApp or enabling you to chat with your friends on other Facebook Company Products, such as Portal, by connecting your WhatsApp account.”