5 arrested with ecstasy drug worth Rs. 50 crore

Police has arrested five people and also recovered 70 kg of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) pills commonly known as ecstasy from them. The drug worth Rs.50 crore in the international market. Madhya Pradesh police has busted the drug racket which has international connection. This is the biggest seizure of MDMA in the country.

The arrested accused were identified as Dinesh Agrawal and his son Akshay Agrawal, residents of Indore, Ved Prakash Vyas, and Mangi Venkatesh, residents of Hyderabad and Chiman Agrawal, a resident of Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh.

“Police got a tip-off that two drug dealers from Hyderabad had come to Indore for the supply of drugs. Police nabbed all the five accused on Tuesday,” said Deshmukh.