Bird flu; What not to eat?… Read more!!!

With bird flu being reported in various states including Kerala, there has been a strong campaign against eating chicken. The move comes after the Department of Animal Welfare issued guidelines on meat consumption.

The Department of Animal Husbandry said that well-cooked eggs and chicken are edible. Avoid half-boiled eggs and half-cooked meats, such as bull’s eye. After handling meat, hands should be washed thoroughly with soap. The notice also says to avoid eating half-fried meats and half-fried eggs.

The virus can survive for months in normal weather. However, cooking for half an hour at 60 degrees Celsius will kill the virus. In Kerala, bird flu has been confirmed in ducks but has not been reported in other birds.