Bollywood actor Sonu Sood faces lawsuit from Municipal Corporation!!!

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has grumbled to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, stating that he has transformed a residential building in Juhu into a hotel without consent, a police official said on Thursday. The K-West ward of the BMC objected to Juhu Police Station on Monday.

Vishwas Mote, the assistant municipal commissioner of K- West ward, verified that the complaint has been pointed against Sood for breach of the conditions of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. In the two-page objection letter, the BMC stated that the actor did not take any approval from the authorities before bringing out the structural transformations in Shakti Sagar, a residential building on Juhu’s AB Nair Road.

“It was found that charged Mr. Sonu Sood and Mrs. Sonali Sonu Sood have brought out development or changed the user of land as detailed below. Unauthorized addition/alteration beyond approved plans and unauthorized change of user from residential to residential hotel building without accepting technical sanction from the competent administration,” the BMC said in its complaint.

As per the reports, the BMC had given a notice to Sood in October last year in this connection.”The land was once again reviewed on Monday, and it was discovered that the charged had not conceded with the petitions and was persisting to bring out unauthorized development even after the notice was suited to him,” the BMC said in the complaint.

Sources in the Juhu police station conveyed that no FIR has been filed against the actor so far.”We are waiting for the BMC officials to tell us in detail about the unauthorized structural changes so that we can take further steps,” the police official said. Sood, who is famous for films like “Dabangg”, “Jodha Akbar”, and “Simmba’, came into the limelight for his career in supporting settlers get their homes during the lockdown.

