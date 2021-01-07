Capitol Building Violence: Curfew imposed in Washington DC

.A curfew has been imposed in Washington DC after US President Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building last night. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has imposed the curfew. The curfew was imposed till 6 pm. A State of Emergency is has been imposed in Virginia. Curfew has also been imposed in both Arlington and Alexandria from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Trump supporters clashed with police, broke into the U.S. Capitol building, and damaged property around the area after a pro-Trump rally. The rally was to protest unfounded claims of election fraud. One person was shot and killed inside the legislative halls.