‘Central Government fears Rahul Gandhi, Rahul is a warrior fighting against BJP’: Shiv Sena mouthpiece

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Samna praised Rahul Gandhi. The editorial said the central government was afraid of Rahul Gandhi and as a result, they were making false allegations against Rahul Gandhi and his family.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is afraid of Rahul. He is a warrior who always fights against the policies of the central government. Those in power in Delhi are afraid of Rahul Gandhi. The government’s plan to discredit the Gandhi family will not be implemented. The government’s fear of honest Rahul Gandhi is a hundred times.

The allegation that Rahul Gandhi is a weak leader is a lie. He’s brave. He is always standing for the country. The opposition under Rahul’s leadership will rise like a Phoenix bird. Sena MP and Samna Executive Editor Sanjay Rawat had criticized Rahul Gandhi two weeks ago. The party mouthpiece was supposed to have published an article praising Rahul as a persuasion.