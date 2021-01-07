COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases falls to 5000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5051 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 663, Kottayam 515, Pathanamthitta 514, Kozhikode 480, Malappuram 435, Alappuzha 432, Thrissur 432, Kollam 293, Thiruvananthapuram 284, Idukki 283, Wayanad 244, Palakkad 239, Kannur 151 and Kasaragod 86.

Covid-19 was confirmed in the last 24 hours for 4 people from the UK. With this, Covid-19 has so far been confirmed by 47 people from the UK recently. Their samples have been sent to NIV Pune for further testing. A total of 6 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

During the last 24 hours, 60,613 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 8.83%. A total of 82,85,394 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.