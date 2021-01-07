Covid-19 Updates: Doctor admitted to ICU after receiving Pfizer vaccine

A doctor was admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after taking the coronavirus vaccine. The incident took place in Mexico. A female doctor aged 32 was admitted to ICU at a public hospital in the northern state of Nuevo Leon receiving the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine . The health authorities in Mexico has started a probe in the matter.

The doctor was admitted to the hospital after she experienced seizures, difficulty breathing and a skin rash. The health authorities has revelaed that the doctor has a past history of allergic reactions and she has diagnosed with ‘encephalomyelitis’. Encephalomyelitis is an inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.

The ministry informed that there is no evidence from clinical trials that anyone developed encephalomyelitis after receiving Pfizer vaccine. On Wednesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had said that it was keeping an eye on allergic reactions to the coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc. The CDC has also appealed to the people to not get the second dose after facing a serious allergy.