Papdi chaat is a popular traditional fast food and street food from the Indian subcontinent, probably in North India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Many various additional dishes throughout India are also referred to as papdi chaat. Some restaurants in the United States serve the traditional version of the dish. Papdi chaat is traditionally prepared using crisp fried dough wafers known as papri, along with boiled chickpeas, boiled potatoes, dahi (yogurt) and tamarind chutney and topped with chat masala.

The papdi are typically prepared with refined white flour and ghee or oil. Mint, cilantro and spices may also be used. The dish has sweet, sour, tangy and spicy flavors and a creamy and crunchy texture. The average amount of calories in 130 g of papdi chaat is around 245 calories. Papdi Chaat is one of the most scrumptious snacks in each and every corner in India. It’s probably the best snack one can devour, making it hard to forget.