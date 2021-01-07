Do you know the average calorie content and nutrition facts of the popular dish of idli? Know more!!!

Idli is a type of savory rice cake, originating from the Indian subcontinent, popular as breakfast foods in Southern India and in Sri Lanka. The cakes are made by steaming a batter consisting of fermented black lentils and rice. The fermentation process breaks down the starches so that they are more readily metabolized by the body.

The puffy, light and ever-so delectable idli are one of the most famous Indian snacks of all time. Made of fermented batter, idli is excellent for gut health. Fermentation also increases the bio-availability of nutrients.

Since idli is not fried, you do not have to think about calorie overload either. One idli contains 1 milligram of iron, and trace amounts of calcium, folate, potassium and vitamin A. The iron is mostly from the black lentils, with about 25 percent of it from the rice. Iron keeps your blood oxygenated and is crucial for any diet.

Idli is considered to be the healthiest food due to the unique method of preparation which enhances the bioavailability of the nutrients in urad dal and rice. Soaking the lentils, blending to the batter and fermenting enhances the nutrients and they are still preserved as idl1 are steam cooked for a short time.