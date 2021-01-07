Commodity Market: Gold prices fell down sharply

The price of sovereign gold has slipped down. But the price of gold futures has surged in the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). On MCX, gold futures edged 0.54% higher to Rs. 50,781 per 10 gram while silver futures advanced 0.23% to Rs. 69,580 per kg. On yesterday, gold had slumped by Rs. 1230 per 10 gram while silver had declined Rs.1,700 per kg.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has slipped down sharply. The price of gold has reached at Rs.38,000 per 8 gram down by Rs.400. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4750 down by Rs.50.

In the international market, price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,922.81 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver shed 0.4% to $27.19 an ounce while platinum was flat at $1,101.33, while palladium eased 0.1% at $2,437.23.