Lava has introduced a ‘Made-to-Order’ concept for smartphones. Read more!!!

Lava BeFIT fitness band has been launched in India. The company held a virtual event on Thursday where it also unveiled new smartphones in its Z series, a customizable phone, and a smartphone upgrade program.

Lava’s big reveal for the day was the built-to-order smartphone services it has announced alongside the new Z-series lineup. Lava will let users customize their phones before purchasing, allowing them the option to choose between rear and front-facing cameras, colors, RAM and storage. Lava calls these MyZ phones and users can customize them in 66 different ways. It will be available to purchase from the official website from January 11.