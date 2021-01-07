Moderate intensity earthquake strikes

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) has informed that a moderate intensity earthquake has hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Thursday morning. The earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale has hit the Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar islands at 6.57 am. The earthquake occurred 2 km south southeast of Campbell Bay. There were no immediate reports of causality or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 0657 hours 2 km south southeast of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar Islands: National Centre for Seismology

On December 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ Diglipur. On December 15, an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale was felt in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 07-01-2021, 06:57:38 IST, Lat: 6.99 & Long: 93.91, Depth: 72 Km ,Location: 2km SSE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India

The Andaman and Nicobar Island is an earthquake hotspot, caused by the meeting of the Indian tectonic plate with the Burmese microplate along an area known as the Andaman trench.