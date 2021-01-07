DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Moderate intensity earthquake strikes

Jan 7, 2021, 09:00 am IST

The National Center for Seismology  (NCS) has informed that a moderate intensity earthquake has  hit the  Andaman and Nicobar islands on Thursday morning.  The earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale has hit the Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar islands at 6.57 am.  The earthquake occurred 2 km south southeast of Campbell Bay.  There were no immediate reports of causality or damage to property due to the earthquake.

On December 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ Diglipur.  On December 15, an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale was felt in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

 

 

 

The Andaman and Nicobar Island is an earthquake hotspot, caused by the meeting of the Indian tectonic plate with the Burmese microplate along an area known as the Andaman trench.

