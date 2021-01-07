Mother killed infant strangulating “earphone wire” around neck !!!

Kasaragod: A woman was captured for strangling her newborn baby to death at Badiadka here. The accused is determined as Shahina, a native of Chedakkol. According to police, the mother choked the baby using the earphone cable. The happening took place on December 15. When the woman was taken to the hospital due to bleeding, the doctor verified that she has given birth to a baby, hours before bringing her to the hospital.

After this, the family members explored the house, and the body of the baby was found covered in cloth and concealed under the bed. In her word to the police, the charged, admitted that she murdered the baby being dissatisfied over conceiving shortly after the first delivery. Her husband or family were not conscious of her pregnancy.

She admitted to police that she killed the baby shortly after the delivery on December 15. The postmortem report which was given by Kannur Govt. Medical College also noted that the baby was strangled to death with the narrow cable. Further inquiry into the case disclosed that the mother used an earphone cable to destroy the baby.