Redmi Note 10 Pro is in the works and should launch sooner than expected. Know more!!!

Xiaomi is expected to soon launch its Redmi Note 10 Pro smartphone in the Chinese market, followed by select global markets. Ahead of the launch the device has reportedly been spotted on FCC.

The FCC listing and a leak on the Xiaomi UI Telegram group indicates that the Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The phone could also feature quad cameras on the back consisting of a 64MP primary camera along with an ultra-wide-angle camera, macro camera and a depth sensor. The phone will run on MIUI 12 out-of-the-box which is likely based on Android 11.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G is said to come with a 108MP primary sensor. This lens is said to be the Samsung S5KHM1 sensor. Notably, this camera has an f/1.75 aperture and is also used on the Mi 10i 5G and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The Redmi Note 10 series will be a successor to the Redmi Note 9 lineup.