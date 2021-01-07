The government has demanded the removal of 113 apps from the Play Store….

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police has asked Google to remove 113 apps from the Play Store following a spate of financial frauds involving loans through apps.

The case was registered in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Warangal and Rajkonda. Cyberabad Inspector said that a letter was sent to Google asking them to remove the apps. A total of 350 fraudulent apps were detected. Of these, 113 are in the Play Store. Some apps have already been removed from the Play Store following a request from the police.

Recently, a young man committed suicide in Telangana by taking a loan through instant credit apps. The young man hanged himself after receiving constant threatening messages. He had taken loans from about 10 apps.