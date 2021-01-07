You will lose your WhatsApp account if you don’t accept new changes

The most popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp has updated its terms of service and privacy policy. WhatsApp owned by Facebook has given an in-app notification to its users about this. The account will be deleted if the user did not accept the changes in its Terms of Service and privacy policy by February 8. WhatsApp is giving a deadline of February 8, 2021 to accept the new policy or delete your account.

“WhatsApp must receive or collect some information to operate, provide, improve, understand, customise, support, and market our Services, including when you install, access, or use our Services,” the updated policy read.

“Businesses you interact with using our Services may provide us with information about their interactions with you. We require each of these businesses to act in accordance with applicable law when providing any information to us,” it further read.