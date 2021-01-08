Admission to all seats in theatres, with the intervention of the Center, is limited to half the seats. The government had yesterday given permission to open theatres in Tamil Nadu. The government decided to allow admission in all the seats. But the central government came out against the decision. With this the number of spectators was reduced to 50 percent.

Tamil actor Vijay had personally met the Chief Minister and asked him to deregulate the theatres where Pongal release films are coming. Actor Chilampasan had made the same demand. With this, the Tamil Nadu government relaxed the restrictions on theatres. But with the intervention of the central government in the matter, the covid restrictions will become more stringent.