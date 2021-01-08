Bird flu has been confirmed in six states, the central government has warned

According to the Center, bird flu has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat. The central government has directed the states to be vigilant to prevent the spread of the disease.

The disease has been reported in migratory birds in Gujarat. Meanwhile, 16 birds were found dead today at DDA Park in Hatsal, Delhi. The Delhi NCD said the samples had been sent for testing and precautions had been taken. Meanwhile, the Center had appointed a special team to monitor the situation in the states where bird flu has been confirmed. “The team is conducting studies in Kerala, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh,” the Center said.