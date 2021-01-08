Commodity Market: Gold prices goes down again

The price of gold has once again slipped down in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the February gold futures fell 0.25% to Rs. 50,775 per 10 gram. As compared to August gold rates are down about Rs. 6,000 per 10 gram.

In the international market, the price of spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,911.32 per ounce .Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.2% to $27.05 an ounce while platinum climbed 0.4% to $1,121.46, while palladium gained 0.2% to $2,424.45.

The price of spot gold has surged in India and reached at Rs. 51,060 per 10 gram. The spot gold prices in India saw a growth of 0.02%.