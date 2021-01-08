COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 5000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: 5142 people in Kerala have been diagnosed with Covid-19 today. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 708, Thrissur 500, Kozhikode 469, Kottayam 462, Pathanamthitta 433, Malappuram 419, Kollam 377, Alappuzha 341, Thiruvananthapuram 313, Idukki 301, Palakkad 267, Kannur 249, Wayanad 238 and Kasaragod 65 districts.

Covid-19 was confirmed in the last 24 hours for 3 people from the UK. With this, Covid-19 has so far been confirmed by 50 people who recently came from the UK. Their samples have been sent to NIV Pune for further testing. A total of 6 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

During the last 24 hours, 59,569 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 8.63%. A total of 83,44,963 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.