Covid-19 Update: BJP state president tests positive for Covid-19

BJP Kerala state chief K.Surendran has tested positive for coronavirus infection. This was announced by the BJP leader through his social media handle. The BJP leader also appealed to all those who have come into contact with him in the last few days to isolate and get themselves tested.

“I have tested COVID positive and admitted in MIMS hospital, Kozhikode. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently to self isolate,” he tweeted.