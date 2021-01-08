Covid vaccine distribution: Talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers on January 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold talks with chief ministers of various states on Monday, January 11 to decide on the distribution of indigenous Covishield and Covaxin vaccines in the states.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the visit was scheduled for 4 pm on Monday. The country’s Drugs Regulatory Authority had approved the immediate use of Covishield of the Serum Institute and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech against Covid.

The decision was taken during a meeting between the Prime Minister and various state chief ministers as the country prepares for the distribution of the Covid vaccine.