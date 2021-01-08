Do you love eating samosas? Here is what you need to know about its nutrition facts and average calorie count

A samosa is a fried or baked pastry with a savory filling, such as spiced potatoes, onions, peas, cheese, beef and other meats, or lentils. It may take different forms, including triangular, cone, or half-moon shapes, depending on the region.

Samosas are a popular entrée, appetizer, or snack in the local cuisines of South Asia, Western Asia, Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean, and Africa. Due to emigration and cultural diffusion from these areas, samosas today are often prepared in other regions. The samosa is made with all-purpose flour locally known as maida shell stuffed with some filling, generally a mixture of mashed boiled potato, onions, green peas, lentils, spices and green chili, or fruits. The entire pastry is then deep-fried in vegetable oil or rarely ghee to a golden brown color.

The samosa originated in the Middle East and Central Asia. It then spread to Africa, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and elsewhere. The term samosa and its variants cover a family of pastries and dumplings popular from north-eastern Africa to western China. The samosa spread to the Indian subcontinent, following the invasion of the Central Asian Turkic dynasties in the region. Praise of samosa can be found in a 9th-century poem by the Persian poet Ishaq al-Mawsili.

Samosa contains a fatty filling which is not good for your health. But still, it is better than a hamburger. Eating a few samosas in a week won’t harm you if you are health conscious and spend at least 1 hour of your day on physical exercise and fitness. There are 308 calories in 1 regular samosa.