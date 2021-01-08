Here is an easy recipe for a vegan weight loss friendly shake. Know more!!!

Although there are a variety of diets that promise fast and quick weight loss, studies have shown that gradual weight loss is the preferred way to go. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight. And if you eat fewer calories and burn more calories through physical activity, you lose weight.

Tofu, also known as bean curd is a food prepared by coagulating soy milk and then pressing the resulting curds into solid white blocks of varying softness; it can be silken, soft, firm, or extra firm. Eating a protein-rich food, such as tofu, instead of one that’s higher in carbohydrates or fat, will help you feel full for longer and may make it easier to stick with a reduced-calorie diet. Tofu and nut milk give you a protein punch and oats add the necessary fiber to your weight loss drink. Tofu and nut milk give you a protein punch.

Weight loss requires commitment and consistency in the efforts to follow the diet plan, exercise well, avoid certain foods, etc. Most dietitians advise to add homemade weight loss shakes to the daily diet plan to lose weight slowly and in a healthy way. A tofu protein shake is good for all those who are trying to avoid milk and dairy products but are looking for a high protein shake for weight loss. Blend ¾ cup of silken tofu, 1 cup of almond or cashew milk, 1 banana, ¼ cup cooked oats, 1 teaspoon honey and 1 teaspoon of vanilla essence for flavor.

Apart from dishes and exercises that promote weight loss, one can also include shakes in their diet. They are easy to make and can contribute to the process of weight loss. This recipe of tofu protein shake is extremely healthy and also, vegan friendly. The main ingredients of this recipe include tofu, oats and almond milk.