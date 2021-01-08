Key National Highway will closed on Friday

A key National Highway in the country will closed on Friday. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has informed that the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain closed on Friday. This is due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by snow and incessant rains.

“Tomorrow on January 8, no vehicular movement shall be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa in view of landslides/shooting stones at Samroli, Cafeteria Morh and slippery road condition from Jawahar Tunnel to Zig (Qazigund),”said a official statement.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway is the main road link connecting the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country. The road has been closed for the last four days due to heavy snowfall and landslides and shooting stones triggered by rain.

The Mughal Road, which is the second road link connecting Kashmir valley with the Jammu region, is also closed due to heavy snow accumulation.