Roads and Transport Authority announces partial road closure in Dubai

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced a partial road closure. The RTA announced that the Al Shindagha Tunnel will be partially closed on Friday and Saturday in the direction of Deira to Bur Dubai.

On Friday, January 8, the tunnel will be closed from from 12:30 am to 10:30 am, and on Saturday from 12:30 am until 8 am. The RTA urged all drivers to use Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud Bridge.

“A delay is expected on the trips’ schedule of #DubaiBus routes (X13, X02, 8, 95, C01, C03, C07, C09, C18, E306 and X23) amid the closure of Al Shindagha Tunnel, due to diverting the affected bus routes per the closure hours. Please depart early on your trips”, tweeted RTA.