The Delhi government has tightened quarantine standards for those arriving from the UK….

New Delhi: The Delhi government has tightened the quarantine standards for people coming from the UK who are infected with the new variant corona virus. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that strict quarantine measures will be taken to prevent the spread of Covid in Delhi.

Those returning from the UK who have a Covid test result will be transferred to a separate isolation center. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that those who are negative should stay in a special center for seven days on quarantine and then at home on quarantine for seven days.

Meanwhile, four more Delhi residents have been diagnosed with the new strain of the corona virus. Currently, 13 people in Delhi have been infected with the new virus.