The second phase of dry run in Kerala today as part of the distribution of Covid vaccine….

Thiruvananthapuram: The dry run will be conducted at 46 centers in 14 districts. In districts, the dry run is conducted by a medical college/district hospital/taluk hospital, a private hospital and an urban/rural health center.

The dry run is from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Each center will have 25 health workers participating in the dry run. Everything other than vaccinations will be evaluated during the dry run. The dry run is carried out in compliance with all the procedures given by Covid vaccination, including whether it is pre-registered.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said that Kerala is ready for the second phase of dry run. So far, 3,51,457 people have registered for Covid vaccination. After a successful dry run on January 2 at six health centers in four districts, Kerala is conducting a Covid dry run with all districts.