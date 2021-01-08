Union Education Minister announced JEE Advanced Examination date

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 examination date and the eligibility criteria for admission into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The Minister informed that JEE (Advanced) – 2021 will be held as a computer based test on 3rd of July this year.

“JEE-Advanced will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur on July 3. The relaxation in admission requirement of 75 per cent marks in Class XII which was announced last year in view of COVID-19 pandemic will be offered this year as well,” Nishank said.

The eligibility criteria of scoring minimum 75 per cent in Class 12th has been relaxed for taking admission in IITs this year. The exam will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur this year.