“We will also accept it after Narendra Modi receives the first dose of Covid Vaccine”: Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should lead from the front and if he receives the first dose of the vaccine, others will follow suit.

Several leaders had come out in response to the vaccine approval. Congress leader Manish Tiwari and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav have said they will not accept the vaccine. The protest was against the approval of the Drugs Controller General of India for the locally made Covaxin by Bharat Biotech.

Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh and others had alleged that the vaccines were approved without completing proper tests.