10 infants die after fire broke out at hospital

In a shocking incident, 10 infants died after a massive fire broke out in a hospital. The fire broke out at the neonatal care unit in a district hospital in Bhandara, Maharashtra at 2 am on Saturday. The age of these children is being told from one day to 3 months. As per reports, there were 17 children in the ward.

” Ten children died in a fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am today. Seven children were rescued from the unit”, said Pramod Khandate, Civil Surgeon to news agency ANI.

The cause of the fire has not yet ascertained. But the preliminary investigation suggested that the fire occurred due to short circuit.