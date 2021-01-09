“Breaking News”; Jose K Mani resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

Worsen the opinions on his entrance into State politics, Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani quit from Rajya Sabha on Saturday. According to the KC(M) reports, Mr. Mani proposed his resignation letter to Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. He would soon be competing in the State Legislative Assembly elections either from Pala or Kaduthuruthy as a competitor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Mr. Mani had declared his resignation from the Upper House as early as October last year. Nevertheless, he held the move because of a judicial conflict with the KC(M) opposing team led by P.J. Joseph over the party symbol ‘two leaves’.But with the Central Election Commission and the Kerala High Court decision in his favor, Mr. Mani determined to walk down to promote his entry into State-level diplomacies.

The pause in him leaving from the post notwithstanding public broadcasting had drawn intense objection from the United Democratic FrontMeanwhile, party sources indicated that the Rajya Sabha seat left by Mr. Mani would be given to KC(M) by the LDF in the following election round.