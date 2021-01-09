Chinese soldier captured for entering Indian territory; Will be released soon

Srinagar: Security forces arrested a Chinese soldier who had crossed the Indian border. The Chinese soldier was captured near Gurung hill in the chushul sector of eastern Ladakh. “The PLA soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in this area. Troops from either side are deployed along the LAC since friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilisation and forward concentration by Chinese troops,” the Indian Army said.

The incident took place on Saturday morning. Indications are that the Chinese soldier was misguided. The army said the Chinese soldier is “being dealt with as per laid down procedures”. It said the circumstances under which the Chinese soldier had crossed the LAC are being investigated.

Also read: Ministry of Education in a gulf country announces examination schedule for public schools