Ministry of Education in a gulf country announces examination schedule for public schools

The Ministry of Education in UAE has announced the examination schedule for public schools in the country. The Ministry announced that the start-up examinations for public schools in the UAE will begin on January 10.

The examinations will be held from January 10 to 14. Examination will be conducted in online mode for students studying in grades 4 to 11. For grade 12 students, the exams will be held in-person at schools and in the same centres where the end of first term exams were held.

The examinations will include Mathematics, Physics, Science, English, Arabic language, Social Studies, Islamic Religious Education and others.