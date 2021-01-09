Here are the average amount of calories present in a serving of baingan ka bharta. Know more!!!

Baingan Ka Bharta is a simple and gorgeous recipe that lends a finger-licking tang to the humble eggplant. Also called Eggplant Bharta, this recipe is an exciting Indian variation of Baba Ganoush, that packs in a subtle zing and sharpness, masked in delectable smoky undertones.

When you think of “Indian cuisine” – Baingan ka Bharta is high on the list. While the recipe varies by region, many Indian restaurants tend to serve Punjabi Baigan ka Bharta, one of the most popular ways of making this dish. Baingan means eggplant and Bharta is a mixture of mashed vegetables. Combine the two and you’ve got an Indian mashed eggplant dish. It tastes better than it sounds.

One serving of Baingan Bharta gives 87 calories. Out of which carbohydrates comprise 36 calories, proteins account for 11 calories and the remaining calories come from fat which is 40 calories. One serving of Baingan Bharta provides about 4 percent of the total daily calorie requirement of a standard adult diet of 2,000 calories.