‘Signal’ overtook WhatsApp in India. Know more details

WhatsApp, the largest messaging app in the tech world, currently has over 200 million active monthly users globally. However, the number of people leaving WhatsApp has reportedly increased following the new privacy policy change. With this, the download of Signal, another messaging application, has increased sharply. At the same time, there are indications that Facebook may remove the new law for fear of losing users.

The Signal Private Messenger app now tops the list of ‘Best Free Apps’ in Apple’s App Store. WhatsApp is in third place. This shows the popularity of the signal. A signal spokesman said the number of new users coming to the platform had increased. As a result, there are delays in verifying the phone numbers of new accounts, the signal said. Many new users are coming in every second to try out the app run by the non-profit Signal Foundation.The app is available on Android and iOS. Unlike WhatsApp, Signal is also available on the iPad. Additionally, users can download and install the Signal application on Windows, Linux, and Mac.

