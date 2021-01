New Delhi: Bird flu has been confirmed in most states of the country. Currently, bird flu has been confirmed in seven states. They are Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

In Chhattisgarh, unusual deaths of chickens have been noticed. Therefore, bird samples have been sent for testing. Chickens are dying in Maharashtra similarly. Samples of these have also been sent for testing.